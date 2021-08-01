An organisation of women teachers in Uttar Pradesh has started a campaign seeking three-day “period leave” for the educators.

Underlining the need for such a campaign, Uttar Pradesh Mahila Shikshak Sangh president Sulochana Maurya on Saturday said three days period leave is necessary for women teachers, especially in view of the bad condition of toilets in government schools of the state.

“We formed this association on February 8 to work for the cause of women teachers who constitute almost 60 per cent of the total strength of teachers in primary schools.

The association already has its units in 50 of the 75 districts of the state,” she told PTI.

There are some women specific problems which can be raised effectively only by women and the association is working on them, Maurya said, adding that though there is representation of women in various associations, it is practically ornamental and men continue to dominate the proceedings.

More importantly, women teachers do not feel free to share the problems specific to them and sometimes the issues which are important for us are not that serious for our male counterparts, the official, who is posted in a Barabanki school, said.

She said the association has already met ministers and other people's representatives, and handed over memoranda to press for their demand.

“A five-member delegation of the association met Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi regarding the issue. He assured that he would discuss the issue with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. We have also met Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya,” Maurya said.

Meanwhile, the campaign is currently trending on Twitter by the name '#periodleave'. “This kind of leave is being provided to women in Bihar. Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad had announced special period leave for two days, but we want three-day leave as we feel this is the need of women,” she asserted.

Apart from the campaign on Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh Mahila Shikshak Sangh officials have started handing over memoranda addressed to the CM to various public representatives in various districts of the state. “We will also meet Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and later the chief minister over our demand,“ Maurya added.