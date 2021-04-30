A start-up incubated at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has developed a unique technology to extract DNA from any kind of biological sample -- human, animal, plant or microbes -- within five seconds, without the use of any equipment.

The product has potential applications in the extraction of RNA from Covid samples.

A note issued by UoH on Friday stated that 30M Genomics, a start-up incubated at ASPIRE-BioNEST at the UoH and working in the field of point-of-care genetic diagnostics, has developed a unique technology that utilises a very minimal quantity of samples and is a perfect fit for any point-of-care DNA-based applications.

The founders of 30M Genomics, Benet Dhas, PSKN Pavani and Yaswanth Reddy, worked for two years to develop the reagent recipe and validate the product.

According to the developers, the product 'AmpReady' comprises a single vial of reagent to which the biological sample can be added in recommended quantity and mixed well to extract DNA.

The extracted DNA sample can be used for any downstream applications like PCR, qPCR, isothermal assays, etc. This simple process is totally eco-friendly by reduced usage of plasticware and the absence of any solid/liquid wastes.

The product has been validated by major research institutes and diagnostics laboratories across India and received appreciation.

Currently, 30M Genomics is preparing to validate the potential of AmpReady in extracting RNA from Covid samples, as it has successfully used the product to extract plant RNA from leaf and seeds.

Presently, there are 25 incubates at the ASPIRE BioNEST which offer incubation services mainly to the start-ups, which are actively working to address pressing needs like medical requirements, environment protection, agricultural innovations, human wellness, animal ethics, and similar areas.