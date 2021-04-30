Published: 30th April 2021
Haryana government announces that all colleges will be closed until May 31
All anganwadi centres and creches being run by the Women and Child Development Department will be closed during this period. Any person found violating the order will liable to be punished
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, the Haryana government on Friday announced closure of all colleges, coaching and training institutes, IITs and libraries till May 31. Also, all anganwadi centres and creches being run by the Women and Child Development Department will be closed during this period. Any person found violating the order will liable to be punished.