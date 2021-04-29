A team led by Chief Educational Officer R Swaminathan conducted a meeting at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School on Wednesday, with the subject experts on 'improvement of NEET aspirants from government and government aided schools' in the district.

In the district, a total of 1,080 students from government and government-aided schools have registered to attend the online E-box course for NEET. Of them, 500 students have been attending the classes regularly. Since Tuesday, these students have been writing NEET model examination through E-box. In order to facilitate and guide them to get good marks in NEET, Chief Educational Officer R Swaminathan has arranged for a meeting with subject experts.

Speaking to Express, Vennila Devi, District Coordinator for NEET Examination said that from the beginning of the academic year, students have been attending NEET coaching online. From this week onwards, they have started writing model examinations on subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Botony and Zoology. She further stated that after the exams are over, students immediately receive their marks. But, they did not know where they have gone wrong. Hence, subject experts would plan to provide explanations for each wrong answer through Google meet from the CEO's office. This is in order to help students get clarification. Also, it helps the subject experts to pay individual attention to their students. During the meeting, subject experts discussed the various ways that can be adopted by NEET aspirants.