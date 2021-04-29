Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday appealed to private educational institutions and coaching centres to make financial donations for setting up oxygen plants in the state.

The demand for oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients has increased in the state following a surge in cases.

Private educational institutions, coaching centres and others must make financial donations, as much as they can, to help in setting up oxygen plants, the minister said.

Dotasra said that they have helped the state government in the past too and expected that they will not lag behind at this time of crisis.