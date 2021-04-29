The Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday announced that the summer vacations will start from May 1 due to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. But online classes and open book exam will continue as scheduled. The online open book examination will start from June 1.

“Keeping in view the present ongoing extreme condition of the COVID wave in the country, the lockdown situations and the ongoing difficulties being faced by the teachers and students of the university in efforts to save their health/life and their academic year 2020-2021,” the university said. The institution will be closed for summer vacation from May 1 to 30.

“During this period, the teachers and students will not be present on the Campus, but to save the academic year ongoing online teaching and open book exam will continue at a slow pace in an extended period during vacations,” said the varsity.