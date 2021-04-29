The First Bell digital classes through KITE VICTERS channel which commenced on June 1, 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic is completing one year of telecast on Friday (April 30). All the classes from pre-primary to class XII, except Kilikonchal classes for pre-primary which started in July and those for class XI which started in November, will be completed on Friday.

In the case of class XI, classes in English, Economics and History have been completed. "From May 3 onward, KITE VICTERS would telecast class XI lessons in the forenoon session followed by special vacation classes covering various topics as part of the First Bell programme", said K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE. Science programmes in association with Vigyan Prasar Delhi, special programmes on Science, Environment, Technology created by Deutsche Welle Germany, historical documentaries, sports and arts, e-Cube English, cyber safety, Nobel Prize winners, Know the nations and Books on Screen would be telecast through KITE VICTERS.

In addition to the above, KITE VICTERS would also start telecast of a one hour live phone-in programme on mental wellbeing in association with Women and Child Welfare Department by availing the services of expert doctors. Viewers can also call in to this programme and the telecast schedule would be timely updated in the portal. Over 8,300 digital classes have been developed and aired through KITE VICTERS channel as part of the First Bell programme. The classes are made available in the portal www.firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in which can be viewed round the clock. In view of the completion of classes, A P M Muhammed Haneesh, Principal Secretary, General Education, would address the students through the channel at 11 am on Friday.