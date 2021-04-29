The University of Delhi has asked its students not to pay heed to any rumour about the upcoming final-term and mid-term exams in a notice which stated that while the mid-term exams have been postponed, the decision regarding the final exams will be taken soon. Despite a series of e-mails from the students about cancelling the exams, the varsity has not come to a decision yet.

The notice came right after a mail blast by the students requesting the administration to cancel the upcoming exams as COVID's second wave rages on. Students sent mails to the acting Vice-Chancellor, Dean of Examinations, Dean of Student Welfare among other office bearers of the varsity. Even though the notice from the varsity does not mention the mail blast, it said that the administration has received queries from the students related to the exams. "The university would take a stock of the situation and would come out with its decision at the earliest for the conduct of May-June 2021 examination in compliance with the UGC guidelines and advisory issued by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Home Affairs," read the notice.

The All India Students' Association (AISA), which initiated the mail blast, said that this is a step in the right direction. "Lot of students had been reaching out to us regarding the exams and it is very clear that almost all of them are suffering mentally, if not physically. A majority of students have someone in their family who is affected by COVID-19. At this time, conducting examinations is a heinous crime on part of the administration. They have said that they will review it, but we will stick to our demand that all exams must be cancelled for the time being," said Abhigyan, Delhi State Vice-President of AISA and a thirfd-year student of Political Science at Ramjas College, University of Delhi.