The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has taken suo motu cognisance against an IIT Kharagpur professor for making casteist remarks and using 'unparliamentary language' with her students. A video of lectures by the said professor, where she was seen abusing her students verbally, has been circulated widely on social media. An Associate Professor from the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, she was handling the IIT Preparatory Course for SC/ST and PwD Candidates.



"Her remarks have hurt the sentiments of many Indians, specifically the SC community and the commission has decided to investigate/ inquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India," reads the notice sent to the West Bengal Government's Chief Secretary, Higher Education Secretary, the West Bengal Director-General of Police and the IIT Kharagpur Director. The Commission has also asked them to take appropriate action in the matter within 15 days.



During her lecture, the faculty member was heard calling the students 'bl**dy b****rds' multiple times. She had also threatened them with zero attendance, zero internal marks and told a student that their grandfather's death is no excuse for them to miss their class. "I'm a Hindu, I know there are customs. I also know there are COVID restrictions to religious customs. It is not important if he has died of COVID or something else. The government has set down completely clear rules," she is heard saying. The issue has created a lot of outcry among people.