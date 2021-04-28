After the significant success of the Mahindra University’s Ecole Centrale School of Engineering, Mahindra University announces the launch of its School of Management from the 2021-2022 academic session for which the academic partner is Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business (an ivy league institution located near New York, USA). Three UG programs, BA in Economics and Finance, BBA in Digital Technologies and BBA in Computational Business Analytics (an interdisciplinary program with the École Centrale School of Engineering), will be on offer from this academic year through this collaboration.

The Mahindra University School of Management (MU - SoM) will benefit significantly from Cornell University’s expertise in curriculum development, faculty exchange programs including some specialty courses delivery by the Cornell faculty to Mahindra University students, as well as student immersion at Cornell. “Mahindra University envisions that the School of Management will be developed as a Centre for higher learning in management. Since we wish to benchmark ourselves against the best in the world, with Cornell as our academic partner, I feel, is indeed a right step in that direction. We hope that in the coming years, we are able to attract not just the most acclaimed talent pool from India and abroad and undertake the best research in emerging areas of contemporary interest but also contribute meaningfully to nation building”, says Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University.

Dr Ramakrishna Velamuri, renowned academician in management, has already been on-boarded as Dean and Professor. He has significant global experience in leading management programs and teams across continents and has worked across Asia, Europe and the Americas. The faculty will be an accomplished mix of Indian and international academics, all PhD holders, with a high degree of expertise and focus on research.

The School of Management will have a curriculum that is strongly aligned with industry needs, strong research orientation, quality faculty pool, and a student-centric pedagogy. In addition, the Mahindra Group connection will ensure that the resilience of the programs can be tested with industry requirements on a regular basis.

The plan is to begin with undergraduate programs in the coming 2021-22 session and then add post-graduate and PhD programs as well as management development programs in course of time. All the programs will emphasise moral values and business ethics, importance of critical thinking and sharpening of problem-solving skills. In addition, the leadership of the university has worked with industry experts to identify the specific technological competencies that students need to graduate with in order to enhance their employability.