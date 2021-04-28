The Greater Chennai Corporation has allowed private hospitals and hotels to open Covid care centres of their own with all the necessary facilities. This was announced by the City commissioner G Prakash on Wednesday. The charges may be fixed by the concerned Covid care centres.

Presently the COVID care centres are being operated only by the Chennai City Corporation at no cost to the patient.

There is no requirement of a license or permission from the corporation, an intimation is enough to open a centre. An email has to be sent to jagadeesan.gcc@gmail.com to intimate the authorities before opening the Covid care centre.

The commissioner said, "There is no need for obtaining any permission, an intimation is enough."

With Covid cases mounting and the city recording 4640 cases on Tuesday, the Corporation's current capacity of 11,645 beds may not be enough as there is a possibility of the disease peaking by mid-May.