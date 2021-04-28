A case recently registered against a former corporation school teacher for sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl student. The Madurai Corporation Educational Officer and District Educational Officer were also booked in the same case for failing to handle the case effectively despite awaring the grave of the issue. Express brought the issue to light on March 4, 2021 under headlines of 'Eight Months On, Minor Awaits Justice For Abuse'.

Based on this news report, the members of Child Welfare Committee took up the case as suo motu cognizance, and sought a report from the CEO of the corporation school. In this circumstance, a social activist K Jeyachandran filed a petition before the Special Court for POCSO Act cases in Madurai seeking action against the school teacher on March 22, 2021, who directed the Karimedu police to register a case and conduct an inquiry.

Based on this, Karimedu police registered a case under 8,11,12,17,21 of POCSO Act against former corporation school teacher and also against the district educational officer in Chinna Chokkikulam and corporation educational officer in Tallakulam without naming the last two.According to police, the father of the Class XII girl student noticed the poronographic messages and contents in her daughter's mobile and found that it was sent by her english teacher Vijay alias Vijaya Prabakaran of Vellivethiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School in Madurai.

He also learned that Vijay had sexually abused his daughter by asking to come in Covid19 lockdown period. Shocked by this, the girl's father took up the issue to the knowledge of the officials in July 2020. But, they failed to take appropriate action and failed to forward the complaints to appropriate authorities including to the police department. In the meantime, Vijay was transferred to another school and was later suspended. It is noted his family owned a private matriculation higher secondary school in KK Nagar in Madurai.