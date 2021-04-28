Member of Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) V Ramaraj recommended formation of an exclusive department to deal with child-related issues by uniting District Child Welfare Committees, Juvenile Justice Board and Child Protection Units.

Speaking on the sidelines of an inquiry conducted by a two-member panel of TNCPCR at Palani on Wednesday, Ramaraj said, "A separate department should be formed by uniting CWCs, Juvenile Justice Board and child protection units. It will be a long-term solution to effectively prevent crime against children and safeguard their rights."

He also wanted legal status to be given to child protection units of all levels (village level, town panchayat, municipality and corporation levels). Over 350 contract staff working in child protection units in Tamil Nadu should be provided job security, he further suggested, adding that it would improve their work efficiency.TNCPCR Chairman Saraswathi Rangasamy had formed a two-member panel consisting of members Ramaraj and I Murali Kumar to inquire into the recent killing of a new born baby born out of wedlock at Ayakudi town in Palani.

The TNCPCR members visited Ayakudi on Wednesday and inspected the well, into which the infant was thrown, and inquired the Village Administrative Officer (VAO), District Child Protection Officer (DPCO), forensic doctors, Ayakudi police inspector among others. "We are satisfied with the action taken by the police so far", Ramaraj added.According to sources, the infant was born a week ago to a 29-year-old private school teacher who was unmarried. Her parents attempted home birth fearing stigma. After giving birth to a male child, she experienced complications. Though she was taken to the hospital, she died without responding to treatment, sources said. Later, the woman's family members allegedly killed the infant by throwing it into the well. Ayakudi police have registered a case against four persons including her parents, brother and the child's father, they added