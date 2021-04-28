The Dr CV Raman University (CVRU), which is a part of the esteemed AISECT Group of Universities (AGU) and is situated in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, has announced that the admission process for the 2021 academic session is now open. In the light of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the University has taken the admission process for its undergraduate, post graduate and diploma courses for the year 100 per cent online.

All the facilities and services related to the admission process have been made available online, including virtual campus tours on the University's YouTube channel and live chats with counselors. Students can submit the application form as well as deposit their fees online with the help of enabled websites and portals. The University is also set to arrange career counseling sessions for prospective students along with virtual classes on soft skills, personality development and communication, completely free of cost.

Highlighting the ethos of the University, Santosh Kumar Choubey, Chancellor, CVRU Khandwa, said,

“COVID 19 has changed our perspective in delivering an engaging and holistic learning experience for students. While it has brought a lot of challenges in front of us but it has also created an opportunity to break the old pedagogy and create new and impactful modes of learning that take advantage of technology. After carefully analyzing the current situation we have made the admission process fully online to make sure that this pandemic does not affect the academic career of the students. CVRU Khandwa also aims to help in the process of skill enhancement by offering exceptional infrastructural and training opportunities.”

CVRU is the fifth University under the AISECT Group of Universities and it offers a range of

undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses across 7 faculties that include - Commerce,

Management, Arts, Science, Computer Science and IT, Agriculture and Paramedical. The University is

recognised under section 2 (f) of the UGC Act and is a member of the Association of Indian Universities

(AIU).

In addition to going 100 per cent digital for the admission process, the University has also taken various

measures to take teaching-learning as well as other operations entirely online. Besides that, a digital

library with over 65,000 e-learning resources has been made available to aid the process of self-study.

CVRU Khandwa focuses extensively on fostering a research-oriented environment and innovation.

Question banks, online assignments and quizzes have also been made available for students to further

improve access. Career development webinars, virtual placement drives and personality development

sessions are also being organized for graduating students.

Interested students can gather more information regarding the admission process and the University on www.cvrump.ac.in. The dates for the Pan-India AISECT Joint Entrance Exam (AJEE) that is

required for admission to certain courses in the University will be announced soon.