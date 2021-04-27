As India fights through one of its most helpless and separate times, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) is trying to form a database of students from the University of Delhi who have had COVID-19 in the past and are willing to donate plasma. They have released a Google Form to verify the details and create a database that can help people in times of emergency.

The Google Form asks one to fill up basic details of when they contracted the virus and whether they are still in Delhi. "We also have a provision for students to fill in the details of anyone they know who is willing to donate plasma," said Akhil KM, Convener of SFI-DU unit. "We have been verifying numbers and trying to get the right information out. This is an attempt to make the process streamlined and structured so that it becomes easy to find people who are willing to help," he added.

Delhi has been one of the worst-affected states in the country and it has been difficult find people who are willing to donate plasma. "Since there are only a few patients who have recovered from COVID recently, it is difficult to identify blood plasma donors for COVID patients.

This form is to collect the details of students from Delhi University (or from any other university in Delhi) who have recovered from Covid in the last four months and are willing to donate plasma to save someone else's life," added the message attached to the social media post that is being shared on all platforms.

Here's the link to the form: https://forms.gle/SMDk66CUkHtTTfLZ7