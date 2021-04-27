S P Jain School of Global Management (S P Jain Global), in its 2020 Executive MBA Survey, found that MBA education at an executive level must evolve to train students to be intuitive and effective at managing crises and think/act on a global scale. Commenting on the knowledge, skills and capabilities future leaders needed to possess, 90% of participants emphasised the inclusion of topics like Career adaptation, Strategic thinking, Business acumen, Value creation and Entrepreneurship in the MBA curriculum. Insights from this survey have been used to design and develop a brand-new curriculum for S P Jain Global's internationally-recognised Executive MBA program.

The 130+ participant pool comprised current students, alumni, senior executives and experts, members of the institute's Industry Advisory Boards across Singapore, Dubai and Sydney, and senior executives and experts from global corporates such as Amazon, DHL, Landmark, Microsoft and UAE Exchange. Alumni and students interviewed were primarily managers or senior managers representing the aviation, banking and finance, consultancy, entertainment and media, healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, services, and shipping sectors.

The S P Jain Global Executive MBA is an 18-month part-time program that prepares experienced managers to transition to broader leadership roles. Every intake, the program attracts a number of high-potential candidates from the IT, Healthcare, Consulting, Manufacturing, Banking & Finance, Technology and Energy sectors. On average, students have about 11 years of professional experience. The program is offered in two learning formats: on-campus in Singapore, Dubai and Mumbai and virtually via S P Jain Global's proprietary Engaged Learning Online (ELO) technology. The new curriculum now includes topics like Leadership and Cross-cultural Management, Change Management, and Corporate Governance and Ethics. The curriculum also lends an increased focus upon applied projects and soft (employability) skills, which has proven to benefit students and their organisations.

Nitish Jain, President, S P Jain School of Global Management, said, "We believe strongly in empowering our students to lead real change and deliver lasting impact that adds value for their organisations. Our classroom consists of students from around the globe; the program participants have the chance to work in global teams, form strong cross-cultural connections, and understand global business practices through the shared experiences of their classmates." In 2021, the program attracted students from 16 different countries, such as India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the Philippines, Denmark, Nepal, UAE, the Netherlands, and the US.

Dr Gary Stockport, Dean of the EMBA program, who also has experience working at top global business schools across five countries, said, "We are committed to providing education that evolves continuously in response to changing industry needs. Our renewed EMBA curriculum reflects a strong understanding of the market and industry standards, giving our students an edge when competing for global jobs."

