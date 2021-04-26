After Karnataka Chief minister BS Yeddiyurappa announced a statewide lockdown from April 27 to May 10, the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has cancelled the first semester exams for its engineering students. A notice released by the VTU stated that the exams will be postponed and the students will be informed about the new dates later.

Dr Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor of the university said, "While they (students) have completed writing four exams, exams for two more subjects are pending. The remaining two exams were supposed to be complete by April 30."

He also added that the students will be attending online classes from May 19 for their second semester. This year, a total of 42,000 students have written first semester exams across the state. However, the second semester students who had failed Maths paper 2 were supposed to be write their exams on May 3. But for now, they too stand cancelled.