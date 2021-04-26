Ramsha Rizwan and Aaliyia Malik are two final years undergraduate students of Journalism at the University of Delhi's Lady Sri Ram College for Women. Like every other final year student, their days juggle between lectures, assignments and internships, while trying to stay safe during a deadly pandemic. But a few days ago, they decided to add another task to their daily list — to help students who are COVID positive or are under quarantine, with their assignments.



This is how it works. "We have been coming across a lot of students who are under a lot of stress regarding internal assessments. We know how difficult it is for students, especially at a time like this," says Ramsha. "So we thought of helping people who are doing assignments related to our field," she says. The duo does not do the entire assignment for students, but instead handholds them through the work and helps them with the research. At the same time, they are also planning to coach students from Classes IX to XII.



Ramsha and Aaliyia had put out tweets on April 23 saying that they are willing to lend a helping hand. "If you or your family member is COVID positive and you need help with assignments (school/college), please feel free to reach out to Ramsha and me. We're final-year Journalism students and can work with Politics, Sociology, History, English and anything writing-related," Aaliyia wrote. Since then, they have been contacted by at least five students, says Ramsha. "Some of them asked if they should send their COVID test results to us, but we said no. We are willing to help them even if they don't have COVID. The stress that one goes through at a time like this is unbearable enough," she says. "And as for us, this is the bare minimum that we could do in this situation," she adds.



But how do they manage the time in between their daily schedule, we wondered. "There are two of us. We divide the work among ourselves. Also, temporarily we have paused our internships and use that time for this work," says Ramsha.