The Law School Admissions Council or LSAC, the US-based non-profit known for organising entrance tests for law schools worldwide and India, on Monday took an unprecedented decision to advance its previously scheduled June Test to May 29.

This decision will help Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) and many other law schools who use LSAT-India score for admission to their different programmes to complete the admissions process in June.

"When board exams and all other tests are simply getting postponed and cancelled in the country creating an uncertain environment in higher education, LSAC advancing the LSAT-India test to May 29 is a great relief for law aspirants and parents. Law aspirants will be free from their entrance exam burden and focus on their 12th board exams expected in the coming months," said Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, O P Jindal Global University and Dean of Jindal Global Law School, in a statement.

The Law School Admissions Council (LSAC) informed the students that as CBSE, ICSE and all major Class 12 board exams have been postponed, the "2021 LSAT-India will be delivered over multiple days and slots starting 29 May 2021".

"The exam had originally been scheduled to begin the week of 14 June 2021. Due to uncertainty of the date for the Board exam, which will not be announced until at least June 1, LSAC Global felt it was unfair for the current class of law school aspirants to have to put their exam preparations on hold," LSAC said in a statement.

"Advancing the test ends the perennial problem of one entrance exam conflicting with another putting students and parents under a lot of stress. There is no such conflict expected now and students can take their entrance exam peacefully," Kumar noted.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the LSAT-India has been administered through an online test delivery system utilising artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to secure the integrity and validity of the test.

LSAT-India test is a standardised exam of analytical reasoning, logical reasoning and reading comprehension. LSAT-India 2021 application closes on May 14 and the exam will be conducted during May 29 to June 2. Students can download past papers of the exam for free from its official website.