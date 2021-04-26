The Karnataka government announced a 14-day lockdown starting from April 27 at 9 pm in an effort to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state's chief minister said on Monday. The decision comes just a day after Karnataka registered 34, 804 new COVID-19 cases, with 20,733 in Bengaluru. With the fresh spike in cases, the state's COVID tally shot up to 13,39,201, including 2,62,162 active cases, while recoveries increased to 10,62,594. The positivity rate rose to 19.70 percent and the case fatality rate was 0.41 percent across the state on Saturday.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced specific curbs on Monday.

-Essential commodities to run from 6 am to 10 am for the public

-COVID curfew to be implemented in the state from Tuesday 9 pm for the next 14 days.

-After 10 am shops to remain closed. Only construction, manufacturing & agriculture sectors allowed.

-Public transport to remain shut

-Karnataka government to allow home delivery of alcohol

-Cabinet resolved to write to the state election commission to defer all upcoming polls for at least three months

-Inter/intra-state travel will not be allowed. Only emergency cases will be exempted

-Manufacturing sector apart from garments, construction, and agricultural sectors allowed to function

-The government also said it will vaccinate people above the age of 18 free of cost at government hospitals