Joint Collector P Arun Babu said that the intermediate theory examinations in the district should be conducted calmly and in accordance with the COVID-19 rules and regulations. A coordination committee meeting on the conduct of intermediate examinations was held at the Joint Collector Camp office on Monday.

On this occasion, he said that the theory tests will be conducted for Inter students from May 5 to 19. The tests will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. He said 1,07,322 students will attend the 116 test centers. The first year exams will be attended by 25,390 boys and 26,374 girls with a total of 51,764. The second year exams will be attended by a total of 55,558 out of 27,250 boys and 28,308 girls. The district will conduct tests at 80 test centers in urban areas, 25 in rural areas and 11 in the agency.

He said non-teaching staff at all examination centers have been appointed as 'COVID Protocol Officers (CPOs)' who will thoroughly monitor the implementation of COVID-19 rules and regulations. Students attending the exams must wear a mask, adhere to physical distance and use a sanitizer. Thermal screening will be done at the test centers. Cameras will be installed and monitored. With the coordination of officials from 11 different government departments, 4 flying squads and 5 sitting squads will inspect the test centers.

Section 144 will be imposed at test centers to maintain peace and security, and the police department has been asked to maintain the armory. GVMC officials were asked to provide drinking water facility and take care of sanitation. EPDC officials were told to see to it that there was no interruption in power supply. RTC officials were asked to run as many buses as required in line with the test times. The DMHO has been directed to make available Nurshes and Asha personnel to provide emergency services at each examination center in view of the summer season. The event was attended by Inter Board Regional Inspection Officer B. Sujatha, High Power Committee members, District Examinations Committee members and concerned officials.