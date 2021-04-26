A government-aided school in Tamil Nadu came under fire from School Education Department officials after it conducted an entrance exam for Class 11 admissions on Monday.

Over 75 students in uniform, along with their parents, had gathered at Little Flower Higher Secondary School located at Four Roads in the city for taking the exam scheduled for 9 am. The school had informed students, who had recently passed Class 10, through WhatsApp.

The entrance exam comes after the State government announced that all students of Classes 10 and 11 would be passed this year due to COVID-19.

On seeing students in uniform in large numbers, locals alerted the CEO's office at Salem Collectorate. By the time School Education Department officials reached the campus, the students, seated in rows, were being distributed question papers, while parents waited outside the school gate. Later, the officials called off the exam and warned the school management of severe action.

Speaking to media persons, parents said that the State government should give clear instructions to schools regarding admissions to not put students at risk of contracting COVID-19. CEO Ganesamoorthy ordered an inquiry into the incident.