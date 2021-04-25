Published: 25th April 2021
TNIE Let's Debate: And the winners of the Senior Debates are...
After nine preliminary debates, here are the winners of the debates and the list of people who will go to the finale. Are you ready? Well then, read on
The results are here. Let's Debate, by The New Indian Express and Edex Live, saw nine hard-fought debates in the senior category, wherein, various students from Class VIII - X debated their hearts out. These are the winners!
While the winners were chosen largely on the basis of the marks of the judges, virtual voting took place as well and a score based on the votes polled, albeit a small percentage, was also included in the cumulative total. So without further ado, those who have made it past the first finish line are as follows:
India's youth are disconnected from our history, politics and culture because it isn't made attractive enough
Winner: Aryan Hotta
DAV Vedanta International School, Lanjigarh
Runner-up: Anu Dheekshanya R
The Pupil Saveetha Eco School, Senneerkuppam, Chennai
Learning in one's mother tongue instead of English-medium till grade 5 will preserve our languages, culture
Winner: Ryan Majumder
JSS Public School, HBR Layout, Bengaluru
Runner-up: Saideep Keshri
Apeejay School, New Delhi
India's education system does not foster innovation and is outdated
Winner: Gundeti Aishita
Suchitra Academy
Runner-up 1: Manish M
Montfort School, Kattur
Runner-up 2: Snehal Jalan
The Heritage School
It is right for schools and governments to monitor your social media activity
Winner: Ram Daftari
Birla High School
Runner-up: Medha Sharma
Sri Kumaran Children's Home, CBSE, Bengaluru
Students should have the right to protest for just causes when in school
Winner: Arush Sarma
Sai International School
Runner-up: Vrishab Anurag Venkataraghavan
Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School, Nungambakkam
Ancient Indian Science achieved more than modern Indian research
Winner: Prathyusha Udupa
Poorna Prajna Education Centre, Sadashiva Nagar, Bengaluru
Runner-up: Kashyap Tiwari
Gitanjali Senior School, Hyderabad
Festivals like Diwali being labeled as pollution fests: Fact or hypocrisy?
Winner: Sai Siri Varshini Maddala
Meridian School, Hyderabad
Runner-up: Ayeisha Reji
Abdul Salam Rafi Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram
Tuition/NEET/JEE coaching classes should be restricted only to the weekends
Winner: Neha Singirikonda
CHIREC International School, Hyderabad
Runner-up: Maanya Chaturvedi
Mother's International School
Using Made In India products shows your patriotism
Winner: Jay Min Divakar
Gems Modern Academy
Runner-up: Nivriti Senthilkumar,
Hindustan International School, Padur
Do note that it's only the winners and the one wild card that go through the next round. So congratulations, dear participants. The way forward will be tough, but you know what they say, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. So brace yourself for the next round and get ready to debate again.
The finale will be aired on May 2.