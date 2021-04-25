The results of Let's Debate - Senior Category are here | Edex Live

The results are here. Let's Debate, by The New Indian Express and Edex Live, saw nine hard-fought debates in the senior category, wherein, various students from Class VIII - X debated their hearts out. These are the winners!

While the winners were chosen largely on the basis of the marks of the judges, virtual voting took place as well and a score based on the votes polled, albeit a small percentage, was also included in the cumulative total. So without further ado, those who have made it past the first finish line are as follows:

India's youth are disconnected from our history, politics and culture because it isn't made attractive enough

Winner: Aryan Hotta

DAV Vedanta International School, Lanjigarh

Runner-up: Anu Dheekshanya R

The Pupil Saveetha Eco School, Senneerkuppam, Chennai

Learning in one's mother tongue instead of English-medium till grade 5 will preserve our languages, culture

Winner: Ryan Majumder

JSS Public School, HBR Layout, Bengaluru

Runner-up: Saideep Keshri

Apeejay School, New Delhi

India's education system does not foster innovation and is outdated

Winner: Gundeti Aishita

Suchitra Academy

Runner-up 1: Manish M

Montfort School, Kattur



Runner-up 2: Snehal Jalan

The Heritage School

It is right for schools and governments to monitor your social media activity

Winner: Ram Daftari

Birla High School

Runner-up: Medha Sharma

Sri Kumaran Children's Home, CBSE, Bengaluru

Students should have the right to protest for just causes when in school

Winner: Arush Sarma

Sai International School

Runner-up: Vrishab Anurag Venkataraghavan

Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School, Nungambakkam

Ancient Indian Science achieved more than modern Indian research

Winner: Prathyusha Udupa

Poorna Prajna Education Centre, Sadashiva Nagar, Bengaluru

Runner-up: Kashyap Tiwari

Gitanjali Senior School, Hyderabad

Festivals like Diwali being labeled as pollution fests: Fact or hypocrisy?

Winner: Sai Siri Varshini Maddala

Meridian School, Hyderabad

Runner-up: Ayeisha Reji

Abdul Salam Rafi Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram

Tuition/NEET/JEE coaching classes should be restricted only to the weekends

Winner: Neha Singirikonda

CHIREC International School, Hyderabad

Runner-up: Maanya Chaturvedi

Mother's International School

Using Made In India products shows your patriotism

Winner: Jay Min Divakar

Gems Modern Academy

Runner-up: Nivriti Senthilkumar,

Hindustan International School, Padur

Do note that it's only the winners and the one wild card that go through the next round. So congratulations, dear participants. The way forward will be tough, but you know what they say, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. So brace yourself for the next round and get ready to debate again.

The finale will be aired on May 2.

