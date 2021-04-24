Students from across the country were debating whether 'Youth are disconnected from history, culture and politics because it isn't attractive enough' at The New Indian Express' virtual inter-school debate competition, Let's Debate that streamed live on April 19.

The largest inter-school virtual debate competition in India, it was held in association with Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, MEIL and Linc Pens. The judges for the debate were Manasi Chaudhari, CEO and Founder of Pink Legal and Sudhir Srinivsan, Entertainment Editor of TNIE.

Speaking against the motion, Yamini Lakshmei Mentha, a class IX student of Kensri School, Bengaluru said that the youth of today sure do find culture, history and politics attractive. She said that politics and having the opportunity to serve others or have their voices heard was something today's youth don't want to miss. She also said that history as a career was attractive because it pays a good salary and you get the freedom to travel and meet new people.

Speaking for the motions, Aryan Hotta, a class X student of DAV Vedanta International School raised some interesting points, "To make something acceptable, you have to make it presentable. Indian youth are more attracted to western culture than our own. They know more about how the US President is elected than about how our Panchayat elections take place. If you want the youth to be connected to politics and culture, you have to make it relevant to them. History is not made attractive in our schools."

Anu Dheeskhanya R, another class IX student of The Pupil Saveetha Eco School, Chennai expressed her opinion through some very convincing examples. She said, "Take the Jallikattu protest in TN, where thousands of people came together to oppose the bill. A large majority of these protesters were young people. They sacrificed time to preserve their heritage and made a huge political change. Social media was used to preserve their culture. The participation of young people in political movements like this shows that not only are they deeply invested in their culture and creation of a better India, they are also capable of creating new and innovative ways to make history, culture and politics attractive."

The winners were Anu Dheeskhanya R, class IX student, The Pupil Saveetha Eco School, Chennai for making the Finest Point, Yamini Lakshmi Mentha, class IX, Kensri School, Bengaluru for Counter Strike and Aryan Hotta, class X, DAV Vedanta International for winning the Lighter Side award.