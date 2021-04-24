A teacher of a government primary school here has been suspended for allegedly campaigning for a candidate in the ongoing panchayat polls, officials said on Saturday.

Basic Education Officer, Ballia, Shivnarayan Singh said Rupesh Kumar Dubey, a teacher posted at a primary school in Bansdih, was suspended with immediate effect for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

A clarification has been sought from teachers of three primary schools in Maniyar for campaigning for a candidate in the panchayat polls, Singh said.

He said action will be taken depending upon their clarification.