Citing lack of various facilities, a postgraduate student in Coimbatore Government Arts College on Friday has sent a petition to the Chief Minister cell seeking to implement basic amenities for the college immediately.

In a petition, MA, Political Science second year student M Ganesh said, "Madras High Court already stated that educational institution should ensure the special committee to rectify grievance of the students, but the committee is yet to be set up. "There are only four toilets and ten urinal points for 4,200 boys students and there is no proper water supply in the tap provided in these toilets. Similar to this, 10 urinal points and five toilets are for nearly 1800 students and five urinal points were also damaged," he alleged. "Campus is filled with the bushes and as a result, students and professors are in a fear due to snake movement and others. There is no life safety to students in the working hours," he pointed out. "Only one drinking water facility is on the campus to nearly 6,000 students. We request a drinking water facility to be set up in 25 departments. Many times, we asked this facility with the administration, but it has failed to fulfill that is in need to students. So, we have taken this issue to top official knowledge by petition," he explained.

Efforts to reach the Coimbatore government arts college principal K Chitra went in vain.When contacted, Coimbatore Regional, Joint Director of Collegiate Education Kalaiselvi said,"Based on the student complaint, I have inspected the college recently and now the renovation and construction work is going in the college and student complaint is false." Further, she alleged that the student was reportedly provoked by one of the professors, following which he filed the complaint.