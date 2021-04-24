The British Council on Friday launched the eleventh edition of its Summer School programme which focuses on inculcating 21st-century skills in children across India. This year the programme will be conducted virtually owing to the pandemic situation and this edition has been reimagined in view of the evolving curriculum in Indian schools as well as the drastic shift to digital learning. The batches will start from April 26 and go on till June 4.



This year’s theme is #Crafting Futures. The learning module has been designed for children of age 5-17 years, segregated into age groups of 5-6 years, 7-12 years and 13-17 years to ensure age-appropriate learning and tasks. At the end of the course, children will receive a certificate from British Council. The programme aims to help children develop awareness about Indian cultural heritage, focus on art forms, craft and design, personalise and apply ancient knowledge to the modern context, and develop language and real-world skills. The children will learn storytelling and expression following a narrative of Indian arts and culture.

"Summer School at the British Council is an exciting two-week online course where children will improve their language, creativity and critical thinking skills to get prepared for a global world. We ensure learning in small groups to give children the personal attention they deserve. In every class, there is a focus on speaking skills and building vocabulary through engaging games. Primary children will either narrate or make a video of themselves narrating their own folktale, secondary children will create a vlog, older secondary students will design and present the prototype of an app to sustainably promote traditional art forms to a wider audience at the end of the programme," explained Antonius Raghubansie, Director, Learning Services, British Council India.



For more details on the course, you can log on to: https://www. britishcouncil.in/english/ courses-children/summer- school-yl