Nivriti Senthilkumar, a Class 10 student from Hindustan International School in Chennai pointed out a simple idea to her peers: “Most of us grew up believing that Bata was India, turns out they are actually Swiss. Similarly, Maggi is Swiss and Nokia is Finnish. This shows that we don’t consume products based on a national sentiment but whatever appeals to us as a customer. Letting products we use define our patriotism may lead to poorer sections of society feeling inferior as they cannot afford these luxuries.”



The students were debating whether ‘Using made in India products show your patriotism?’ at The New Indian Express' virtual inter-school debate competition, Let's Debate that streamed live on April 22. The largest inter-school virtual debate competition was held in association with Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, MEIL and Linc Pens. The judges for the debate were Swaroop Swaminathan, Senior Assistant Editor at TNIE and Rebecca Vedavathy, an award winning poet and academic from Bengaluru.

Samrudhi MS of Kautilya Vidyalaya was quick with her motion for the topic, emphasising on how locally made products can help with the data security of consumers. She said, “If Made In India apps gets a boost, then foreign and Indian companies will have to set up service in the coutnry itself, keeping our data safe. Second, by buying Indian products, we are pumping a large amount of capital into the market. It will change the way Indian products are viewed in other parts of the world if its own citizens valued them.”

The judges were expressed their surprise on witnessing the well-researched arguments. Rebecca advised them, “When you're thinking of a topic like this, also think about what kind of market we have. What did opening up our economy and having a free economy do for the country?” Swaroop added, “It was an extremely challenging topic. Especially for the people who spoke for the emotion, it was not the easiest thing in the world to do.”

Winners

The Finest Point: Jay Min Divakar, Gems Modern Academy; Samikshya Nanda, St Xavier’s Group of Schools

Counter Strike: Nivriti Senthilkumar, Hindustan International

