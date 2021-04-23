Countingwell, a dedicated maths learning app, today announced the Ramanujan Maths Scholarship for school-going students of classes 6 to 8 across India. The scholarship test is to be held on Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021 in order to commemorate the immense contribution of mothers in a child’s early education.

The online scholarship test will be conducted on the Countingwell app and students from classes 6 to 8 are eligible to participate in it. Schools from across India have also been invited to nominate their students to participate in the test. The scholarship offers rewards worth ₹25 Lakh.

Nirmal Shah, co-founder of Countingwell says, “The Ramanujan Maths scholarship is in line with our firm belief at Countingwell that the foundation of every great scholar is laid in their formative years. This scholarship is aimed at encouraging middle school children in learning maths in a way that is both participative and inspires critical thinking and inquiry. We believe that every child has the potential to become the next Ramanujan and all a child needs is a little bit of guidance and encouragement to work in the right direction. Through this scholarship we hope we can inspire more young minds to fall in love with maths and help them realise their full potential.”

The Ramanujan Maths Scholarship will reward more than 1,000 students with financial aid of totalling over ₹25 lakh. Additionally a total of nine students, three each from classes 6-8, will be awarded cash scholarships of ₹10,000 each on the basis of their performance in the test. Other students would be offered free or deeply discounted access to Countingwell’s acclaimed learning program’s annual subscription enabling them to access high quality learning at nominal prices. All the winners would be decided on merit, basis the performance of the child in the test.

In order to participate in the test, students need to complete the refresher course that is available on the Countingwell’s app. The test would be based on the refresher course and the concepts learnt in the previous academic year. The result of the scholarship test would be declared on the Countingwell web site on or before May 15, 2021. “We are already seeing a lot of excitement among students for the scholarship test and expect a huge turnout for the test. I wish all the participants all the best,” said Mr. Shah.



