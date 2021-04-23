National Institute of Technology (NIT), Trichy on Thursday began its two-day workplace vaccination drive for all the eligible and willing employees. Around 200 NIT employees are expected to be vaccinated.

The drive is held in collaboration with the Trichy district administration.

The drive was inaugurated by NIT Trichy director Mini Shaji Thomas who had already taken the vaccine. She said vaccine was safe and necessary in the present scenario.

With all the precautions and SOP in place, the beneficiaries were screened by doctors, after checking their vital parameters.

Post vaccination, people were kept under observation for 30 minutes and were given the provisional vaccination certificate.