One in three people across the world lack access to safe drinking water. According to a recent report by the United Nations, nearly 2.1 billion people lack access to safe, readily available water at home. In its mission to ensure clean drinking water for people, the International Centre for Clean Water at IIT Madras has been developing sustainable technologies and taking them to affected communities with commensurate behaviour change activities.

ICCW, a Centre of Excellence dedicated to research and development of clean water technologies and incubating startups is working with the Tamil Nadu State Government’s Data Centre and postgraduate students of Stella Maris College, Chennai, to map the groundwater quality of the city as a pilot project. The ICCW focuses on clean water implementation projects through sustainable means, effluent management, cutting-edge research and community welfare programmes in partnership with various governments, co-operatives, NGOs, and corporates. The technologies developed by ICCW include an ‘IOT-based smart water measurement, monitoring and control system’ and low-cost mobile-enabled sensors for toxic contaminants such as fluoride and arsenic, paint shop water recycling for industries and greywater recycling.

The ICCW is the brainchild of Prof T Pradeep, a Padma Shri Awardee and professor at IIT Madras. This 21,000 sqft-centre has been established at IIT Madras Research Park and has seven exclusive laboratories dedicated to sustainable clean water technologies. It collaborates closely with the industry as well as academia. Speaking on the occasion of its second anniversary on April 22, he said, “Ensuring clean water for all is the most essential, but seemingly insurmountable global challenge. Along this direction, ICCW is taking baby steps in offering functional, sustainable and socially responsible solutions.”

To mark the anniversary, ICCW also launched a music video titled ‘Rivers of India’ that promotes awareness about river conservation and features prominent singers including ‘Bombay’ Jayashri, Amrit Ramnath, Sai Shravanam, Kaushiki Chakraborty and Rishith Desikan. Addressing the celebrations virtually, Dr Shekhar C Mande, Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) appreciated the efforts of IITs and spoke about why this was an extremely important cause.