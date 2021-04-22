ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd, the main operating companies of cement major LafargeHolcim in India, have partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) to develop green and sustainable building solutions.

The rising global demand for building materials substantiates the need for sustainable solutions. The academic collaboration is born out of the company's vision to re-invent how the world is built to make it greener, smarter and sustainable for all.

The collaborative research study will be financially aided by LafargeHolcim Innovation Centre (LHIC) focusing on 'Binder Optimisation for Alternate Reinforcements.'

"To accelerate our mission to become a net-zero company, we consistently work towards developing low carbon to carbon-neutral construction solutions in partnership with academia. Collaborating with IIT Madras is a step in that direction, said Neeraj Akhoury, CEO LafargeHolcim India and Managing Director & CEO of Ambuja Cements.

"We are looking forward to working with some of the most talented and brilliant minds in the country and our association will help us create a positive environmental impact," he said in a statement on Thursday.

The research will delve into the optimised use of low CO2 binders with a combination of alternative reinforcement as a potential substitute for conventional steel rebar, thereby significantly reducing the CO2 footprints of construction.

With the rising environmental concerns, it is imperative for the building material players to provide sustainable solutions to the end-users, giving them the choice to build green at all points of their projects.

"We are looking forward to continuing support from companies in the construction sector for our endeavours to build a greener tomorrow through relevant technology, innovation and knowledge for propelling sustainable changes," said Prof Ravindra Gettu, Dean of Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research at IIT Madras.

Having already partnered with more than 40 leading universities across the globe, the collaboration is another big step for the LafargeHolcim towards developing low carbon materials and solutions.