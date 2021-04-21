The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has urged the varsity to institute a quarantine facility and a vaccination centre on campus. The Students' Union, in a statement issued on April 21, said that the students who have been sent to COVID-19 Care Centres have been facing issues with regard to "medical care, allotment of medicines, and hygiene at these centres".

The Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has also asked the administration to come up with isolation centres on campus given the spike in the number of COVID cases across the country and especially in Delhi. "I have spoken to the administration about opening up sections of the campus, some of the smaller residential buildings and guesthouses to be used as isolation centre. The Registrar called me and agreed that this is a good plan but there has been no action on this front yet, " said JNUTA Secretary Dr Moushumi Basu.

The students said that their friends and classmates are not getting proper attention at the COVID Care Centres that they have been admitted to and opening up a facility on campus would be very helpful. "The COVID Care Centres are overwhelmed with patients with severe symptoms who require additional care and thus the staff at said centres is unable to give equal attention to patients who have comparatively milder symptoms," said the student body. "The JNUSU believes that the HRDC (UGC Human Resource Development Centre) and the Aravali Guest House are best suited to serve as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients on campus. However, what is lacking is the will of the JNU administration," added the statement.

The MoHFW had recently announced that it shall open up vaccinations for all citizens above the age of 18 from May 1. The students said that a vaccination centre on campus would help students avail the vaccine faster. "It becomes important that a permanent vaccination centre is set up in the JNU Campus before May to ensure that all students currently in campus can access the vaccination drive. We also urge the Delhi Government to look into the matter as well, and grant any requisite permissions and resources for the same," read the statement.