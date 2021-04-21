The ‘AI-for-India’ Initiative launched by IIT Madras-incubated startup GUVI and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) are all set to conduct a day-long online coding event at the IIT-M Research Park on April 24. The start-up says that it is trying to get at least 10 lakh people, across age groups to participate in it and hence make it to the Guinness World Record for the maximum number of participants in an online event.

It is targeted towards students, IT professionals, and anyone in the age group of 8 to 80 years interested in coding. Participants can choose their time slot and learn to build a face recognition app using Python from industry experts. A Free Python course will be unlocked by GUVI to all the participants for learning the foundational concepts of Python programming language.

In addition, Participation Certification will be awarded for the learners who take part in this Guinness World record initiative. Also, unlimited access to a Coding skill-building platform called ‘CodeKata’, will be offered to all those who registered to ‘AI-for-India’.

GUVI has now roped in more partners for this event. The new collaborators include GitHub, a technological partner and industry partner ‘BUDDI.AI’, a platform that leverages Artificial Intelligence for better automation solutions in the healthcare industry.

S P Balamurugan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GUVI, said, “BUDDI.AI is an exemplary enterprise that provides automation solutions with AI. Their contributions to the AI community is huge and their mission is aligned with the goals of our ‘AI-for-India’ Initiative. Our partnership with BUDDI.AI will reflect the synchronous objective by opening the doors for every aspirant to succeed with free enriching sessions on Artificial Intelligence from industry experts.”