Anna University has declared the results for the UG//PG 2021 examinations for the BTech, BE, MTech, ME, MCA, and MBA 1st, 3rd, 5th, and 7th semesters. As per reports, the results of nearly 1.5 lakh students have been withheld in order to double-check their indulgence in malpractice. The results of the remaining courses will be declared on the official website soon.

According to the latest updates, the semester exams for four affiliated campuses including the College of Engineering and Madras Institute of technology will be conducted in an open-book format.

To check the Anna University Undergraduate and Postgraduate examination results 2021, students are advised to visit the official website of the university and click on the exam result link given.

Steps to check the Anna University UG/PG Results 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University

Step 2: Click on the Anna University IG/PG Result 2021 Link

Step 3: Click on the relevant subject/ semester link

Step 4: Enter the Roll number/registration details in the Anna University result link

Step 5: Download the result for further reference

Anna University Open Book Examinations

The Anna University Open Book exams are scheduled to be conducted in May 2021. The students from all the semesters except the final semester will be allowed to refer to course material online or offline while appearing for the exams. The semester exams will be conducted as a proctored test and hence group discussions will be considered as malpractice.

Faculty to work from home from April 20

Anna University has directed the faculty members to work from home from April 20, 2021, until further orders are issued. The semester classes will be conducted in online mode. Students of the university are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details related to the examinations and the semester classes.