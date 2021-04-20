Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on Tuesday asked the youth to form committees on a local level and help the administration to enforce COVID restrictions. This would ensure that lockdowns would not have to be enforced in the country, added the PM. He said that Indians should try their best to avoid a situation that would force a lockdown.

"I call upon the youth of India to form small committees and help in Covid administration in their areas. If that happens, the government will not have to put containment zones or lockdowns," he said. "I urge the States to consider lockdowns only as the last option and focus creating on micro containment zones," added Modi. "

Talking about the current situation in the country PM Modi said that more vaccines are being made available so that the economic condition of the country does not worsen. "We are fighting another war against COVID-19. Things were better over the last few weeks but now we are experiencing the second wave. I can understand your problems and suffering, especially of those who have lost their loved ones," said the Prime Minister. "I want to thank all the doctors, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, police and healthcare workers who have given their lives fighting COVID-19. You have sacrificed your families for us and our safety," he added.

"Pharma companies are producing medicines in larger quantities as compared to January-February. The demand for oxygen has increased in many parts of the country. The Centre, state govt, private sector are trying to make oxygen available to all those who are in need of it. Many steps are being taken in this direction. Work is on to increase the number of beds in hospitals. In some cities, large COVID-19 dedicated hospitals are being built," he added. "India with two 'made in India' vaccines started the world's largest vaccination program. Till now, more than 12 crore vaccine doses have been administered. From May 1, those above the age of 18 years can be vaccinated. The attempt is to see to it that the economic activity of the nation is affected the least," said Modi.

