O P Jindal Global University (JGU) has announced three online university masters' degree programmes on the Coursera platform at the annual Coursera Conference on April 19. The new programmes include Master of Business Administration in Business Analytics, Master of Arts in International Relations, Security and Strategy, and Master of Arts in Public Policy.

The Master of Business Administration in Business Analytics on Coursera is being developed by the Jindal Global Business School. This specialised MBA programme teaches business professionals how to apply data analytics and data science to identify and solve business problems — preparing them for strategic, managerial, and analyst roles.

The Master of Arts in Public Policy is offered by the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy, and is the first Master’s in Public Policy offered on Coursera. The M A in Public Policy prepares students for leading policy and civil service positions by teaching them to analyse policy, explore real-world policymaking first-hand, and enhance managerial skills.

The Master of Arts in International Relations, Security and Strategy is offered by the Jindal School of International Affairs, and is also a first of its kind offered on Coursera. The M A in International Relations, Security and Strategy program teaches diplomacy, conflict resolution, ethics, and intelligence analysis to help students develop a holistic approach to international affairs.

The Founding Vice-Chancellor of O P Jindal Global University (Professor) Dr C Raj Kumar, said, “We have established the Office of Academic Innovation and the Centre for Online Education. JGU will now offer both on-campus programmes for students pursuing education within a campus ecosystem through physical and in-person learning experiences, as well as online degree programmes on Coursera for working professionals and other students from India and around the world who will be receiving education through virtual learning experiences.”

Professor Jeremy J. Wade, Director, Office of Academic Innovation, said, “Online education must move beyond solely replicating the in-person classroom for an online format. Through this partnership with Coursera, we aim to deliver highly engaging, online-first content that provides a transformative learning experience to a much wider range of students in India and around the world.”

With this partnership, JGU joins the ranks of 150 leading universities including Yale University, University of Michigan, the University of Pennsylvania, and Imperial College of London that offer online content and credentials on Coursera. On Coursera, there are over 77 million learners across 190 countries who will now be able to apply to JGU’s degree programmes.

In addition to the JGU programmes, Monday’s announcement included the announcement of a BSc in Marketing from the University of London and a Master of Business Administration from Fundação Instituto de Administração in Brazil. Students can now apply for the MBA in Business Analytics, M A in International Relations, Security and Strategy and M A in Public Policy for the September 2021 cohort.