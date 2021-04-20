The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has started the admission process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2021. Those who qualified in the recently announced JAM 2021 results will be eligible to apply for admission to various master’s programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located across the country.

Applicants should note that they have to apply by filling an online application form for admission (henceforth called admission form) available only at the JOAPS website at https://joaps.iisc.ac.in/.

The first admission list will be announced on June 16, followed by the second list on July 1. The third and final admission list will be released on July 16, 2021. The admission process through JAM 2021 will conclude on July 20.

All candidates seeking admission in a master’s programme through JAM 2021 should have a bachelor’s degree. In the qualifying degree, the aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI without rounding-off (taking into account all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries, all years combined) should be at least 55 per cent or 5.5 out of 10 for General/OBC (NCL)/EWS category candidates, and 50 per cent or 5.0 out of 10 for SC/ST and PwD category candidates.

Steps to fill admission form IIT JAM 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jam.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Student portal’ on the homepage

Step 3: Log in with the necessary credential and fill-up the form with course details

Step 4: Save and submit the form

The result of JAM 2021 was released on March 20. The entrance exam was held on February 14.