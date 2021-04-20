A headmaster of an aided school in Kerala posted a question paper of the SSLC exam on Monday in a WhatsApp group of school heads and education officials and he was suspended for it.

S Santosh, headmaster and examination in-charge of SNDP High School in Muttathukonam, Pathanamthitta, posted the question paper of mathematics when the examination was progressing. The exam started at 10 am. He posted the question paper at 10.30 in the WhatsApp group named 'DEO Office PTA'. Some members of the group took the screenshot of it and handed it over to others.

The General Education Department has launched a probe into the reported leakage of question paper and is inquiring into whether he had leaked question papers earlier. Officials said that an investigation is on and his phone has been seized as part of it.