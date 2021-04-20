Pearson India has partnered with authors and experts like Devdutt Pattanaik, Sriram Srirangam and Rohit Deo Jha for books and app-based materials for UPSC aspirants. Authored by Devdutt Pattanaik, Indian Culture, Art and Heritage, shows how the amalgamation of three components – culture, art and heritage – have created, build and resurrected Indian society from its inception. Similarly, Indian Polity, the book authored by Sriram Srirangam and Rohit Deo Jha, covers important chapters on the Indian Constitution, its sources and Amendments, Directive Principles of State Policy, Fundamental Rights and Duties and Acts related to it, Election Commission and Schedules.

Along with the new titles, Pearson India is offering an app (Android and iOS) that will provide a blended learning experience to students and brings the learning content in a bite-size format which will be made available to the aspirants on a daily basis. Pearson India will be offering the resources free to the aspirants.

Art and culture as a subject is a very significant aspect of the UPSC examination, said Indian mythologist, speaker and illustrator Devdutt Pattanaik. "Apart from its value in attempting objective questions in Prelims, it also acts as a reflection of how well students understand the world, economics, politics, civilisation and so on through the lens of time and space. I am proud to have launched this new book on Art and Culture with Pearson India, which is a carefully designed text that is classified by themes, geography, history and helps students understand the logic behind “Culture” and what all it encompasses I hope that it will prove to be enjoyable and entertaining for readers, enable students to be winners at the competitive exams, and help shape the future bureaucrats of our country.”

“The ongoing crisis that disrupted economies around the world has also opened opportunities to revamp, recreate and render development. It has forced the government to rethink policies and strategies to overcome various aspects of the pandemic while keeping the growth trajectory intact. Therefore, it becomes crucial for UPSC aspirants to understand the implication of these disruptions and how they will reshape our societies in the future," said Sriram Srirangam, Founder, SRIRAM’s IAS. "The books launched in association with Pearson titled Indian Polity will help aspirants understand various important topics associated with Indian Polity and act as a resourceful guide while students prepare for the UPSC exam."

“Millions of aspirants across the country prepare for civil services every year. As per the data from CSE, as many as 8 lakh students appeared for the civil services exam in 2019, which is considered the most widely taken exam in the country. Therefore, it becomes immensely important for students to have access to top-quality resources and technique to ace the exam," said Rajesh Pankajashan, Director, Products and Portfolio, Pearson India. "Pearson India’s content in Civil Services is known for being world-class and now with the launch of new blended bite-sized learning resources with renowned authors Devdutt Pattanaik and Sriram Srirangam, we are confident that the aspirants would have a one-stop solution for their exam preparation and achieve the winning edge,” he added.

