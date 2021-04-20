Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday ordered the closure of all schools including the hostels and coaching centres from classes 1 to 9 from April 20 across the state. However, despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, the examinations for class 10 and Intermediate students will be held as scheduled.

Meanwhile, most states and central boards have cancelled or postponed the Class 10 examination and have deferred class 12 exams. A review of the situation will take place on June 1 in many states.

The BIEAP inter second-year exam is scheduled to begin from May 5 and SSC to be held from June 6 to June 16.

During a high-level review meeting with officials regarding the Covid situation in the state, the Chief Minister emphasised that wearing masks should be made mandatory and a fine of Rs 100 must be levied on all those violating the norms.

Further, he stressed maintaining physical distance in cinema halls, function halls, convention centres, and hotels, where a seat must be left vacant between every two seats in theatres similarly leaving a six- feet distance between two chairs in function halls and hotels.