India is among the countries that still has school uniforms for students of all ages. But do the kids really want to wear uniforms? We thought of asking some kids just this question. Michelle Theopine, a student of Rajagiri Public School, said, "Most schools in India impose boy and girl uniforms that reinforce gender stereotypes. From the time the enter school, children are told that boys wear shorts and girls wear skirts. In middle school, the uniform tells the children that boys kick and play while girls sit and play. Indian school uniforms make intersex and transgender children feel invalid," The statement won Michelle the finest point.

Michelle was debating whether we still need to wear school uniforms in India at The New Indian Express' virtual inter-school debate competition, Let's Debate that streamed live on April 13. The largest inter-school virtual debate competition was held in association with Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Meil and Linc Pens. The judges for the debate were children's book author Menaka Raman and The New Indian Express' own Principal Correspondent for Indulge, Sonali Shenoy.

Commenting on the cost of uniforms, for which he won the prize for the best counter strike or rebuttal, Aditya A Gaikwad of RM Shah Public School, stated, "Uniforms are stitched very tightly. It is because of this that we have to keep buying them repeatedly. Most of the schools don't provide uniforms for free. We should rather focus on studies than on uniforms." Shaurya Swaraan of Sai International School won the prize for Lighter side or the most entertaining point.

Advising the students to utilise the time provided, Menaka Raman said, "The children were enthusiastic and confident in the point they were making. I hope they continue debating." Sonali Shenoy also stated, "I was educated and entertained and I couldn't have thought of the points these children have brought up."

Once our online voting ends, the results of every junior round of TNIE's Let's Debate will be announced at 6 pm on Sunday, April 18 at www.edexlive.com/debate. Stay tuned!