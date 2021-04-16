The rising COVID-19 cases in the country are definitely a matter of worry and governments, institutions and universities have been cancelling or postponing examinations owing to this. The latest in the list is Pondicherry University.

The examinations for all the colleges affiliated to the university were scheduled to begin from Monday, April 19. The decision of postponement was announced through a statement signed by the university's Controller of Examinations, Prof D Lazar. The revised dates for the examinations are yet to be decided.

Recently, several State Boards, CBSE and ICSE had postponed their examinations. Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had postponed the NEET PG exam, which was supposed to be held on April 18, after much outcry.

India reported 2,17,353 new Coronavirus infections in a day on Friday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917. The active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, despite having the vaccine in place. Puducherry, on the other hand, reported 531 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases. The death toll increased to 1,74,308 with 1,185 new fatalities, the highest since September 19, 2020.

(With PTI inputs)