The State government has finalised the fee structure for post graduation and graduation courses in various private and unaided colleges across the State for the block period 2020-21 to 2022-23. In the notification, the commission has directed the PG and UG in various private and unaided colleges for the block period 2020-21 to 2022-23.

Besides, the government has also issued orders finalising fees for PG courses in science and arts. The orders also stated that the tuition, affiliation, ID card and study tour fees will be included in the annual fee. The Department of Higher Education has warned that strict action will be taken against educational institutions that violate the regulations. As per the notification, the annual fee for Master of Science and Technology is Rs 27,000, Chemistry (Rs 33,000), Biotechnology (Rs 37,400), Computer Applications (Rs 24,200), Genetics (Rs 49,000) and MA and MCom (Rs 15,000 - 30,000).