India has administered more than 33 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

According to the health ministry, 11,44,93,238 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,98,138 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

During the four-day-long Tika Utsav, which started on Sunday, the total vaccination figures saw a jump of 1,28,98,314 vaccine doses being administered to people of the eligible population groups across the country.

Also, eight states account for 59.76 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country. As on day-89 of the vaccination drive (April 14, 2021), 33,13,848 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 28,77,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 44,864 sessions for 1st dose and 4,36,375 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine, it said.

"These include 90,64,527 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 56,04,197 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,02,13,563 FLWs (1stdose), 50,64,862 FLWs (2nddose), 4,34,71,031 1st dose beneficiaries and 27,47,019 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,74,30,078 (1st dose) and 8,97,961 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," the ministry said.

India's daily new cases continue to rise as the country recorded 2,00,739 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a high rise in the COVID daily new cases and 80.76 per cent of the new cases are reported from these ten states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 58,952 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 20,439 while Delhi reported 17,282 new cases.

"India's total active caseload has reached 14,71,877. It now comprises 10.46 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,06,173 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," the ministry further said.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 67.16 per cent of country's total active cases whereas Maharashtra alone accounts for 43.54 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

With 93,528 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,24,29,564 today. The national recovery rate is 88.31 per cent.

1,038 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, it added.

As per the health ministry, ten states account for 82.27 per cent of the new deaths out of which Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (278) followed by Chhattisgarh with 120 daily deaths.

Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours.