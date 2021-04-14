Owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled the board examinations for class X and postponed them for class XII. The board is doing this for the second time in a row, because of the Coronavirus pandemic.



The authorities will review the situation after June 1 for holding for CBSE class 12 board exams and a notice will be given to them 15 days prior to the exams. The results for the class X students results will be prepared on basis of the objective criterion developed by it, said sources at the Ministry of Education. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conducted a meeting with the Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal to discuss the situation. The decision was taken after the meeting.

Today Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji chaired a high-level meeting to review the examinations to be held at various levels in view of the developing Corona situation. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021



"The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," tweeted Pokhriyal. "The Board Exams for Class Xth to be held from 4th May to June 14th, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board," he said.



Originally the examinations for classes X and XI were supposed to begin from May 4. The practical examinations for a few subjects had already begun. However, from the second week of March, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country had started increasing. On Wednesday, India reported 1.84 lakh cases, which is almost double the number of cases that the country reported during the peak of the first wave.

