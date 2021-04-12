The Tamil Nadu government has postponed the class XII state board public exam that was supposed to happen on May 3 to May 31. All other exams will be conducted as scheduled. The Language subject exams which were supposed to be conducted on May3, have been pushed as the votes of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 will be counted on May 2.

The government has said that a detailed Standard Operating Procedure(SOP) on the conduct of the exams will be released soon.The exams were previously scheduled between May 3 and May 21. The practical examinations for class XII 12 state board students begin on April 16. There was a popular public and social media campaign asking the government to cancel the public exam owing to fear of a rising number of Covid-19 cases.