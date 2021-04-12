Members of NSUI celebrating after winning all posts in student union elections of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi (Pic: Twitter)

The students' wing of the Congress, the NSUI, has won all the posts in the student union elections of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Krishna Mohan Shukla of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) was elected as the president of the students' union, Ajit Kumar Choubey as the vice president, Shivam Choubey as the general secretary and Ashutosh Kumar Mishra as the library minister.

The NSUI candidates defeated the ABVP candidates in the elections, results of which were announced on Sunday evening.

READ ALSO: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi congratulates NSUI for winning majority of seats at Varanasi

District Youth Congress president Vishwanath Kunwar said the youth has given a befitting reply to the BJP and made it clear that they want a regime change.

State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said that this marked the beginning of the change that Uttar Pradesh had been yearning for.