The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal launched the world's first Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems based detector at IIT Delhi on Friday. The device was developed by NanoSniff, a company incubated by IIT Bombay.



Congratulating the researchers on the development, the Minister said that research is the way forward to make India Aatmanirbhar and a superpower. "I have been to IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi and both these Institutes of Eminence have taken us to great positions," said the minister. "This launch is a proud moment for India and for me. India has always believed in Vasudeva Kudumbam (the world is one family) and now we are supplying technology to the rest of the world," said the minister, adding that India can do anything.



He also said that the Indian researchers have made so much possible because they concentrated on humanity first and then machines. "If you forget humanity and concentrate only on machines, nothing will be possible. We must remember that in the end, only humans do research," he added. He also said that our youngsters are contributing so much to society through a multitude of hackathons like the Smart India Hackathon and the Singapore India Hackathon. "There is no dearth of talent. And I must congratulate our IITs for giving a chance to that talent," he said. He concluded by saying that Indian researchers have converted challenges into opportunities during the pandemic.