The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India together released the registration form of the Wild Wisdom Global Challenge quiz on April 5. School students from class 6 to 9 are only eligible to register for the quiz. Schools will have to register at the official website - quiz.wwfindia.org. The students can give their names to the respective schools. Interested schools and students can register till 31st August 2021 in online mode.

As per the official website, "The Wild Wisdom Global Challenge quiz is an attempt to provide a unique opportunity for students to delve deeper into amazing wildlife, gain knowledge and take pride in its natural diversity. This initiative aims to instil a sense of concern for the natural world and inspire our students to demonstrate their concern for conservation.”

The Wild Wisdom Global Challenge quiz is conducted in three rounds. The first round that is gear-up round will be held in April-September 2021. The second round, the school challenge or the national round is expected to be held in October whereas the international round will be conducted in December.

The schools will have to visit the official website to register for this online quiz. The registration forms are available only in online mode. They can check below the steps to register for Wild Wisdom Global Challenge Quiz -

Step 1: Go to the official website - quiz.wwfindia.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the register now tab.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the school details and information about the teacher coordinator and the number of students participating.

Step 6 - Now, pay the application fees and submit the form.

The registration fee for Wild Wisdom Global Challenge Quiz is Rs. 20 per student. They can pay the registration fees in online mode via Debit/Credit card. Also, take a printout of the application form for future reference.